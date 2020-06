Amenities

50% OFF 1st MONTH MOVE IN SPECIAL

*Promotion is for new tenants of RCM Socal only*



Mill Creek is a small and quiet complex located near downtown Bakersfield. With food and shopping only a few minutes away, this apartment is great for both families and college students alike. Amenities included are on-site washers and dryers, a new automatic gate, and security cameras for peace of mind.



Qualifications:

- NO eviction record

- No violent criminal record

- No prior rental collections

- Prospect must make at least 2.5x the rental value

- 600+ credit score

- $30 non-refundable application fee per adult

- 2 months income statement and banking statement (if any)

- Preferred at least 1 year of stable employment

- Minimal 1 year lease