Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

800 Bermuda Street

800 Bermuda Street · (661) 327-4496
Location

800 Bermuda Street, Bakersfield, CA 93309
Kern City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 800 Bermuda Street · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1597 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
800 Bermuda - *$1800.00 Moves you in OAC!**Clean & Spacious SW 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House *Located in Kern City Retirement Community- For 55 Years of Age + Older: New Carpet, blinds, stove, dishwasher, garb disp, frpl, ceiling fans, dining room, hkups-g&e *Washer/Dryer Provided- Property Owner will not be responsible for any repairs to these appliances , a/c, attached 1 car garage w/opener, sprinklers-f&b, gardener-f&b, *Non Smoking Home**Tenant to be give copy of HOA Rules & Regulations** Tenant to have access to community pool & clubhouse* No dogs, 1 cat okay upon approval and with an additional pet deposit**Approximately 1597 Sq Ft** For further information please contact our office "Realty Management Services" located @ 300 H Street, Bakersfield, CA 93304 (661)327-4496 BRE License #01492538

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5805867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Bermuda Street have any available units?
800 Bermuda Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Bermuda Street have?
Some of 800 Bermuda Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Bermuda Street currently offering any rent specials?
800 Bermuda Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Bermuda Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Bermuda Street is pet friendly.
Does 800 Bermuda Street offer parking?
Yes, 800 Bermuda Street does offer parking.
Does 800 Bermuda Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 Bermuda Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Bermuda Street have a pool?
Yes, 800 Bermuda Street has a pool.
Does 800 Bermuda Street have accessible units?
No, 800 Bermuda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Bermuda Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Bermuda Street has units with dishwashers.
