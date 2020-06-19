800 Bermuda Street

Amenities
800 Bermuda - *$1800.00 Moves you in OAC!**Clean & Spacious SW 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House *Located in Kern City Retirement Community- For 55 Years of Age + Older: New Carpet, blinds, stove, dishwasher, garb disp, frpl, ceiling fans, dining room, hkups-g&e *Washer/Dryer Provided- Property Owner will not be responsible for any repairs to these appliances , a/c, attached 1 car garage w/opener, sprinklers-f&b, gardener-f&b, *Non Smoking Home**Tenant to be give copy of HOA Rules & Regulations** Tenant to have access to community pool & clubhouse* No dogs, 1 cat okay upon approval and with an additional pet deposit**Approximately 1597 Sq Ft** For further information please contact our office "Realty Management Services" located @ 300 H Street, Bakersfield, CA 93304 (661)327-4496 BRE License #01492538
