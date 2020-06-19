800 Bermuda Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

800 Bermuda - *$1800.00 Moves you in OAC!**Clean & Spacious SW 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House *Located in Kern City Retirement Community- For 55 Years of Age + Older: New Carpet, blinds, stove, dishwasher, garb disp, frpl, ceiling fans, dining room, hkups-g&e *Washer/Dryer Provided- Property Owner will not be responsible for any repairs to these appliances , a/c, attached 1 car garage w/opener, sprinklers-f&b, gardener-f&b, *Non Smoking Home**Tenant to be give copy of HOA Rules & Regulations** Tenant to have access to community pool & clubhouse* No dogs, 1 cat okay upon approval and with an additional pet deposit**Approximately 1597 Sq Ft** For further information please contact our office "Realty Management Services" located @ 300 H Street, Bakersfield, CA 93304 (661)327-4496 BRE License #01492538



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5805867)