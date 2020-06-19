Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:50 AM
7404 Senalda Court
7404 Senalda Court
·
No Longer Available
7404 Senalda Court, Bakersfield, CA 93313
Stonegate
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great 3 bdrm 2 bath home with almost 1500 sq ft of living space in a great SW location in Bakersfield.
No Pets.
Great 3 Bdrm 2 Bth in South West Bakersfield. Almost 1500 Sqft.
No Pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7404 Senalda Court have any available units?
7404 Senalda Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bakersfield, CA
.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bakersfield Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7404 Senalda Court have?
Some of 7404 Senalda Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7404 Senalda Court currently offering any rent specials?
7404 Senalda Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7404 Senalda Court pet-friendly?
No, 7404 Senalda Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bakersfield
.
Does 7404 Senalda Court offer parking?
Yes, 7404 Senalda Court does offer parking.
Does 7404 Senalda Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7404 Senalda Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7404 Senalda Court have a pool?
No, 7404 Senalda Court does not have a pool.
Does 7404 Senalda Court have accessible units?
No, 7404 Senalda Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7404 Senalda Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7404 Senalda Court has units with dishwashers.
