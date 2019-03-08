All apartments in Bakersfield
6313 Prairie Dog St

6313 Prairie Dog Street · (661) 836-9300
Location

6313 Prairie Dog Street, Bakersfield, CA 93311
Artisan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6313 Prairie Dog St · Avail. Jul 17

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1448 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
6313 Prairie Dog St Available 07/17/20 6313 Prairie Dog St - This beautiful house was built in 2006, it features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with custom two tone paint. It is conveniently located off of Panama Ln and Buena Vista Rd on a 6,600 sq ft lot. The kitchen features spacious cabinets, tile counter tops, gas stove and a breakfast bar. Open living room with tile floor and ceiling fan. Nice backyard with covered patio. Enjoy the convenience of a 2 car garage. Routine gardening service included. Contact us today!!!

You can contact our office at (661)836-9300
or email us at rentals@aipmbakersfield.com

Se habla Espanol!!

Details
Property Type:Single family house
Square Ft: 1448
Bed / Bath: 3/ 2
Rent: $1550.00
Deposit: $1550.00
Pets Ok? Yes, Upon Approval
Pet Deposit: $300.00
Pool: No
Fireplace: No
Homeowner Association: No

(All terms & condition's subject to approval)
BRE LICENSE#01280349

(RLNE1999973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

