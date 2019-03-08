Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

6313 Prairie Dog St Available 07/17/20 6313 Prairie Dog St - This beautiful house was built in 2006, it features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with custom two tone paint. It is conveniently located off of Panama Ln and Buena Vista Rd on a 6,600 sq ft lot. The kitchen features spacious cabinets, tile counter tops, gas stove and a breakfast bar. Open living room with tile floor and ceiling fan. Nice backyard with covered patio. Enjoy the convenience of a 2 car garage. Routine gardening service included. Contact us today!!!



You can contact our office at (661)836-9300

or email us at rentals@aipmbakersfield.com



Se habla Espanol!!



Details

Property Type:Single family house

Square Ft: 1448

Bed / Bath: 3/ 2

Rent: $1550.00

Deposit: $1550.00

Pets Ok? Yes, Upon Approval

Pet Deposit: $300.00

Pool: No

Fireplace: No

Homeowner Association: No



(All terms & condition's subject to approval)

(RLNE1999973)