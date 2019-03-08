Amenities
6313 Prairie Dog St Available 07/17/20 6313 Prairie Dog St - This beautiful house was built in 2006, it features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with custom two tone paint. It is conveniently located off of Panama Ln and Buena Vista Rd on a 6,600 sq ft lot. The kitchen features spacious cabinets, tile counter tops, gas stove and a breakfast bar. Open living room with tile floor and ceiling fan. Nice backyard with covered patio. Enjoy the convenience of a 2 car garage. Routine gardening service included. Contact us today!!!
You can contact our office at (661)836-9300
or email us at rentals@aipmbakersfield.com
Se habla Espanol!!
Details
Property Type:Single family house
Square Ft: 1448
Bed / Bath: 3/ 2
Rent: $1550.00
Deposit: $1550.00
Pets Ok? Yes, Upon Approval
Pet Deposit: $300.00
Pool: No
Fireplace: No
Homeowner Association: No
(All terms & condition's subject to approval)
