5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10

Amenities
55 plus active community! - 55 plus active community! Great location, walk to the community swimming pool! Large shade trees keep this quaint 2 bedroom condo cool in the summer. 2 car garage, laundry room, and warm the winter chill with the fireplace! Enclosed patio makes a perfect art studio. Private yard. Don't miss this opportunity. For more information contact "Kelly Real Estate, Inc 661-831-4770. 5555 California Avenue suite 200, Bakersfield, CA 93309. DRE#2014506 OWNER PAYS HOA DUES, INCLUDES POOL!
(RLNE5342575)