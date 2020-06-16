All apartments in Bakersfield
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10

5909 Sunny Palms Avenue · (661) 831-4770
Location

5909 Sunny Palms Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93309
Kern City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
55 plus active community! - 55 plus active community! Great location, walk to the community swimming pool! Large shade trees keep this quaint 2 bedroom condo cool in the summer. 2 car garage, laundry room, and warm the winter chill with the fireplace! Enclosed patio makes a perfect art studio. Private yard. Don't miss this opportunity. For more information contact "Kelly Real Estate, Inc 661-831-4770. 5555 California Avenue suite 200, Bakersfield, CA 93309. DRE#2014506 OWNER PAYS HOA DUES, INCLUDES POOL!

(RLNE5342575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10 have any available units?
5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10 have?
Some of 5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10 currently offering any rent specials?
5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10 is pet friendly.
Does 5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10 offer parking?
Yes, 5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10 does offer parking.
Does 5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10 have a pool?
Yes, 5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10 has a pool.
Does 5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10 have accessible units?
No, 5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
