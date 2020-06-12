Rent Calculator
Home
/
Bakersfield, CA
/
5201 Demaret Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
5201 Demaret Ave
5201 Demaret Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5201 Demaret Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93309
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
5201 Demaret Ave - Demaret Gardens Available 07/24/20 Demaret Gardens - 1/1 walk in closet. On site laundry facility & pool.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3810103)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5201 Demaret Ave have any available units?
5201 Demaret Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bakersfield, CA
.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bakersfield Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5201 Demaret Ave have?
Some of 5201 Demaret Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5201 Demaret Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5201 Demaret Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 Demaret Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5201 Demaret Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bakersfield
.
Does 5201 Demaret Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5201 Demaret Ave does offer parking.
Does 5201 Demaret Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 Demaret Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 Demaret Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5201 Demaret Ave has a pool.
Does 5201 Demaret Ave have accessible units?
No, 5201 Demaret Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 Demaret Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5201 Demaret Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
