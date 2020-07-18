All apartments in Bakersfield
5020 Boulder Creek Pl
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5020 Boulder Creek Pl

5020 Boulder Creek Place · (661) 836-9300
Location

5020 Boulder Creek Place, Bakersfield, CA 93312
San Trope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5020 Boulder Creek Pl · Avail. Aug 8

$1,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2165 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
5020 Boulder Creek Pl Available 08/08/20 5020 Boulder Creek - This beautiful house was built in 2004, features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with custom two tone paint. It is conveniently located off of Calloway Dr. and Hageman Rd. on a 7405 sq ft lot. The kitchen features beautiful cabinets, tile counter tops, built-in gas stove and dishwasher. Gorgeous living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Beautiful backyard with a golf course view. Enjoy the convenience of a 3 car garage. Routine gardening service included. Contact us today!!!

You can contact our office at (661)836-9300
or email us at rentals@aipmbakersfield.com

Details
Property Type: House
Square Ft: 2165
Bed / Bath: 3/ 3
Rent: $1,900
Deposit: $1,900
Pets Ok? Yes, Upon Approval
Pet Deposit: $300.00
Pool: No
Fireplace: Yes
Homeowner Association: Yes

(All terms & condition's subject to approval)
BRE LICENSE#01280349

(RLNE2275459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5020 Boulder Creek Pl have any available units?
5020 Boulder Creek Pl has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 5020 Boulder Creek Pl have?
Some of 5020 Boulder Creek Pl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5020 Boulder Creek Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5020 Boulder Creek Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5020 Boulder Creek Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5020 Boulder Creek Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5020 Boulder Creek Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5020 Boulder Creek Pl offers parking.
Does 5020 Boulder Creek Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5020 Boulder Creek Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5020 Boulder Creek Pl have a pool?
Yes, 5020 Boulder Creek Pl has a pool.
Does 5020 Boulder Creek Pl have accessible units?
No, 5020 Boulder Creek Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5020 Boulder Creek Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5020 Boulder Creek Pl has units with dishwashers.
