5020 Boulder Creek Pl Available 08/08/20 5020 Boulder Creek - This beautiful house was built in 2004, features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with custom two tone paint. It is conveniently located off of Calloway Dr. and Hageman Rd. on a 7405 sq ft lot. The kitchen features beautiful cabinets, tile counter tops, built-in gas stove and dishwasher. Gorgeous living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Beautiful backyard with a golf course view. Enjoy the convenience of a 3 car garage. Routine gardening service included. Contact us today!!!



You can contact our office at (661)836-9300

or email us at rentals@aipmbakersfield.com



Details

Property Type: House

Square Ft: 2165

Bed / Bath: 3/ 3

Rent: $1,900

Deposit: $1,900

Pets Ok? Yes, Upon Approval

Pet Deposit: $300.00

Pool: No

Fireplace: Yes

Homeowner Association: Yes



(All terms & condition's subject to approval)

BRE LICENSE#01280349



(RLNE2275459)