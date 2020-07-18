Amenities
5020 Boulder Creek Pl Available 08/08/20 5020 Boulder Creek - This beautiful house was built in 2004, features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with custom two tone paint. It is conveniently located off of Calloway Dr. and Hageman Rd. on a 7405 sq ft lot. The kitchen features beautiful cabinets, tile counter tops, built-in gas stove and dishwasher. Gorgeous living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Beautiful backyard with a golf course view. Enjoy the convenience of a 3 car garage. Routine gardening service included. Contact us today!!!
You can contact our office at (661)836-9300
or email us at rentals@aipmbakersfield.com
Details
Property Type: House
Square Ft: 2165
Bed / Bath: 3/ 3
Rent: $1,900
Deposit: $1,900
Pets Ok? Yes, Upon Approval
Pet Deposit: $300.00
Pool: No
Fireplace: Yes
Homeowner Association: Yes
(All terms & condition's subject to approval)
BRE LICENSE#01280349
(RLNE2275459)