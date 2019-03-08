All apartments in Bakersfield
2517 Valorie Ave.

2517 Valorie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2517 Valorie Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93304
Benton Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2517 Valorie Ave. Available 07/10/20 Perfect family home - Centrally located, close to schools and park.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5835652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 Valorie Ave. have any available units?
2517 Valorie Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bakersfield, CA.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2517 Valorie Ave. have?
Some of 2517 Valorie Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 Valorie Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Valorie Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 Valorie Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2517 Valorie Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2517 Valorie Ave. offer parking?
No, 2517 Valorie Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2517 Valorie Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2517 Valorie Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 Valorie Ave. have a pool?
No, 2517 Valorie Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2517 Valorie Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2517 Valorie Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 Valorie Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2517 Valorie Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
