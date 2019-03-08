Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bakersfield
Find more places like 2517 Valorie Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bakersfield, CA
/
2517 Valorie Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2517 Valorie Ave.
2517 Valorie Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bakersfield
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
2517 Valorie Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93304
Benton Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2517 Valorie Ave. Available 07/10/20 Perfect family home - Centrally located, close to schools and park.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5835652)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2517 Valorie Ave. have any available units?
2517 Valorie Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bakersfield, CA
.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bakersfield Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2517 Valorie Ave. have?
Some of 2517 Valorie Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2517 Valorie Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Valorie Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 Valorie Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2517 Valorie Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2517 Valorie Ave. offer parking?
No, 2517 Valorie Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2517 Valorie Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2517 Valorie Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 Valorie Ave. have a pool?
No, 2517 Valorie Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2517 Valorie Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2517 Valorie Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 Valorie Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2517 Valorie Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Income Restricted - Govea Gardens
1054 Washington St
Bakersfield, CA 93307
Sablewood Gardens
2600 Sablewood Dr
Bakersfield, CA 93314
10720 Brimhall Rd.
10720 Brimhall Road
Bakersfield, CA 93312
Similar Pages
Bakersfield 2 Bedrooms
Bakersfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bakersfield Apartments with Balcony
Bakersfield Apartments with Pool
Bakersfield Luxury Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Lancaster, CA
Palmdale, CA
Porterville, CA
Delano, CA
Oildale, CA
Golden Hills, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CA
Castaic, CA
Taft, CA
California City, CA
Tulare, CA
Rosedale, CA
Ojai, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California State University-Bakersfield
Porterville College
Antelope Valley College