Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1225 Bank St

1225 Bank Street · (661) 327-4496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1225 Bank Street, Bakersfield, CA 93304
Oleander-Sunset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1225 Bank St · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1225 Bank St - *$1300.00 Moves You in OAC!* Clean & Spacious Central 2 Bedroom + 1 1/2 Bathroom House with Hardwood flooring, tile, carpet, drapes, blinds, stove, dining area,large den, hkups-g&e,* Security Alarm must be transferred into tenants name* a/c,large fenced yard, covered patio, attached 1 car garage, sprinklers-f&b, gardener-f&b, *McKinnley Elementary & Emerson Junior High**Approximately 1130 Sq Ft**For further information Please contact our office "Realty Management Services " located @ 300 H Street, Bakersfield, CA 93304 (661)327-4496 BRE License #01492538

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5692976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Bank St have any available units?
1225 Bank St has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 Bank St have?
Some of 1225 Bank St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Bank St currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Bank St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Bank St pet-friendly?
No, 1225 Bank St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bakersfield.
Does 1225 Bank St offer parking?
Yes, 1225 Bank St does offer parking.
Does 1225 Bank St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Bank St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Bank St have a pool?
No, 1225 Bank St does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Bank St have accessible units?
No, 1225 Bank St does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Bank St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 Bank St does not have units with dishwashers.
