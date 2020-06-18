Amenities
1225 Bank St - *$1300.00 Moves You in OAC!* Clean & Spacious Central 2 Bedroom + 1 1/2 Bathroom House with Hardwood flooring, tile, carpet, drapes, blinds, stove, dining area,large den, hkups-g&e,* Security Alarm must be transferred into tenants name* a/c,large fenced yard, covered patio, attached 1 car garage, sprinklers-f&b, gardener-f&b, *McKinnley Elementary & Emerson Junior High**Approximately 1130 Sq Ft**For further information Please contact our office "Realty Management Services " located @ 300 H Street, Bakersfield, CA 93304 (661)327-4496 BRE License #01492538
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5692976)