Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

12202 Timberpointe Drive

12202 Timberpointe Drive · (661) 836-9300
Location

12202 Timberpointe Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93312

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12202 Timberpointe Drive · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2659 sqft

Amenities

12202 Timberpoint Dr. - This gorgeous home is conveniently located off of Olive Dr. and Old Farm Rd near shopping centers. It features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Includes a spacious kitchen and living room area.

Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the kitchen and the living area. Covered patio perfect for entertaining on those nice summer days. Two car garage and RV parking! Gardener Included!!! Call us today!

You can contact our office at (661)836-9300
or email us at rentals@aipmbakersfield.com

Details
Property Type: House
Square Ft: 2,659
Bed / Bath: 4/2.5
Rent: $2,000.00
Deposit: $2,000.00
Pets Ok? Yes, Upon Approval
Pet Deposit: $300.00
Pool: No
Fireplace:Yes
Homeowner Association: No

(All terms & condition's subject to approval)
BRE LICENSE#01280349

(RLNE5755336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12202 Timberpointe Drive have any available units?
12202 Timberpointe Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 12202 Timberpointe Drive have?
Some of 12202 Timberpointe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12202 Timberpointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12202 Timberpointe Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12202 Timberpointe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12202 Timberpointe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12202 Timberpointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12202 Timberpointe Drive does offer parking.
Does 12202 Timberpointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12202 Timberpointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12202 Timberpointe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12202 Timberpointe Drive has a pool.
Does 12202 Timberpointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 12202 Timberpointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12202 Timberpointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12202 Timberpointe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
