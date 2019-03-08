12202 Timberpointe Drive

Amenities
12202 Timberpoint Dr. - This gorgeous home is conveniently located off of Olive Dr. and Old Farm Rd near shopping centers. It features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Includes a spacious kitchen and living room area.
Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the kitchen and the living area. Covered patio perfect for entertaining on those nice summer days. Two car garage and RV parking! Gardener Included!!! Call us today!
You can contact our office at (661)836-9300
or email us at rentals@aipmbakersfield.com
Details
Property Type: House
Square Ft: 2,659
Bed / Bath: 4/2.5
Rent: $2,000.00
Deposit: $2,000.00
Pets Ok? Yes, Upon Approval
Pet Deposit: $300.00
Pool: No
Fireplace:Yes
Homeowner Association: No
(All terms & condition's subject to approval)
BRE LICENSE#01280349
(RLNE5755336)