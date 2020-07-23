Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

10805 MOHICAN DR. Available 07/22/20 ****Spacious 3+2+Pool Northwest Bakersfield Home****



This home 3+2 home boasts a Spacious Master Bedroom with Private bath with double sinks and seperate shower & soaking tub, a formal dining area, spacious living room with gas/woodburning fireplace. Kitchen includes Dishwasher, Stove/Oven & Microwave, and a dining nook just off the living room. Laundry room with built-in cabinets & extra storage space, 2-car attached garage, RV parking, spacious backyard with a pool, & MUCH MORE!!!



***Weekly Pool & Gardening Services Included***



