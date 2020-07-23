All apartments in Bakersfield
10805 MOHICAN DR.

10805 Mohican Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10805 Mohican Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93312
Crystal Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
10805 MOHICAN DR. Available 07/22/20 10805 MOHICAN DR. ****Spacious 3+2+Pool Northwest Bakersfield Home**** - ****Spacious Pool Northwest Bakersfield Home****

This home 3+2 home boasts a Spacious Master Bedroom with Private bath with double sinks and seperate shower & soaking tub, a formal dining area, spacious living room with gas/woodburning fireplace. Kitchen includes Dishwasher, Stove/Oven & Microwave, and a dining nook just off the living room. Laundry room with built-in cabinets & extra storage space, 2-car attached garage, RV parking, spacious backyard with a pool, & MUCH MORE!!!

***Weekly Pool & Gardening Services Included***

(RLNE3806328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

