Azusa, CA
928 North Alameda Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

928 North Alameda Avenue

928 North Alameda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

928 North Alameda Avenue, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are proudly offering for rent this large and gorgeous 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the City of Azusa. The apartment is approximately 700 square feet with new vinyl plank flooring, new two-tone paint, kitchen granite countertops, stove, new bathroom vanity, bathroom tile flooring, new blinds, new ceiling fans and wall a/c. The apartment has a laundry room onsite and a 1 car garage. The owner pays for the water.

For other listings in your area, feel free to check our website at:
http://www.rayrobertsrealty.com/rentals.html

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 North Alameda Avenue have any available units?
928 North Alameda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 928 North Alameda Avenue have?
Some of 928 North Alameda Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 North Alameda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
928 North Alameda Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 North Alameda Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 928 North Alameda Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 928 North Alameda Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 928 North Alameda Avenue does offer parking.
Does 928 North Alameda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 928 North Alameda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 North Alameda Avenue have a pool?
No, 928 North Alameda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 928 North Alameda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 928 North Alameda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 928 North Alameda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 928 North Alameda Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 928 North Alameda Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 928 North Alameda Avenue has units with air conditioning.
