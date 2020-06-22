928 North Alameda Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters range Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

We are proudly offering for rent this large and gorgeous 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the City of Azusa. The apartment is approximately 700 square feet with new vinyl plank flooring, new two-tone paint, kitchen granite countertops, stove, new bathroom vanity, bathroom tile flooring, new blinds, new ceiling fans and wall a/c. The apartment has a laundry room onsite and a 1 car garage. The owner pays for the water.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.