863 E Mountain Way
863 E Mountain Way

863 Mountain Way · No Longer Available
Location

863 Mountain Way, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome to the fabulous Rosedale Community nestled up against the Azusa foothills. This 2 story end unit is the largest in its phase. The condo invites you w/ a large open floor plan, connecting the generously sized living room, dining area, gourmet kitchen w/ island, easy access to 2 car attached garage, & private outdoor patio ideal for entertaining family & friends. The Home enjoys many exclusive community amenities: entertainers clubhouse, recreation center, well-equipped fitness center, Jr. Olympic-size pools, spas, wading pool, 10 parks with multiple kids playground and walking trails. Located within walking distance to Azusa Pacific University, Citrus College and the Metro Gold Line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 863 E Mountain Way have any available units?
863 E Mountain Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 863 E Mountain Way have?
Some of 863 E Mountain Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 863 E Mountain Way currently offering any rent specials?
863 E Mountain Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 863 E Mountain Way pet-friendly?
No, 863 E Mountain Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 863 E Mountain Way offer parking?
Yes, 863 E Mountain Way offers parking.
Does 863 E Mountain Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 863 E Mountain Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 863 E Mountain Way have a pool?
Yes, 863 E Mountain Way has a pool.
Does 863 E Mountain Way have accessible units?
No, 863 E Mountain Way does not have accessible units.
Does 863 E Mountain Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 863 E Mountain Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 863 E Mountain Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 863 E Mountain Way does not have units with air conditioning.

