863 E Mountain Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool playground

Welcome to the fabulous Rosedale Community nestled up against the Azusa foothills. This 2 story end unit is the largest in its phase. The condo invites you w/ a large open floor plan, connecting the generously sized living room, dining area, gourmet kitchen w/ island, easy access to 2 car attached garage, & private outdoor patio ideal for entertaining family & friends. The Home enjoys many exclusive community amenities: entertainers clubhouse, recreation center, well-equipped fitness center, Jr. Olympic-size pools, spas, wading pool, 10 parks with multiple kids playground and walking trails. Located within walking distance to Azusa Pacific University, Citrus College and the Metro Gold Line.