All apartments in Azusa
Find more places like 840 N Angeleno Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azusa, CA
/
840 N Angeleno Avenue
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:24 AM

840 N Angeleno Avenue

840 North Angeleno Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azusa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

840 North Angeleno Avenue, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Our office is automated and allows prospective tenants to Register and Enter Property without an Agent 7 days a week from 7.30am - 7pm.

Please visit your website and register:

https://www.squirerealty.net/Squire-Rentals

You will need picture of ID, selfie to verify ID, credit card (no debt or prepaid card) to verify your address matches your ID, and one time 0.99 charge to register.

APPLICATION:
Our website also accepts online rental applications. Once you have viewed the rental just click apply now and you can apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 N Angeleno Avenue have any available units?
840 N Angeleno Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
Is 840 N Angeleno Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
840 N Angeleno Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 N Angeleno Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 840 N Angeleno Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 840 N Angeleno Avenue offer parking?
No, 840 N Angeleno Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 840 N Angeleno Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 N Angeleno Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 N Angeleno Avenue have a pool?
No, 840 N Angeleno Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 840 N Angeleno Avenue have accessible units?
No, 840 N Angeleno Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 840 N Angeleno Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 N Angeleno Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 840 N Angeleno Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 840 N Angeleno Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1
Azusa, CA 91702

Similar Pages

Azusa 1 BedroomsAzusa 2 Bedrooms
Azusa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAzusa Apartments with Pool
Azusa Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Azusa Pacific UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine