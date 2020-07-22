817 West Paramount Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This 3 bed/2 bath home in Azusa has a huge front yard and extra long driveway!



This home is conveniently located just south of the 210 for easy commuter access. It has an extra long driveway for plenty of parking space.



This home has been completely repainted and has a newly remodeled kitchen and tile and laminate floor throughout. The master bedroom is large and has its own swamp cooler which should help save on energy costs!



The kitchen has been recently remodeled with can lighting. The kitchen also features a dining area. The living room on this home is quite large and the other 2 bedrooms are also spacious.



A laundry room with lots of storage leads to the massive back yard.



Tenant will be responsible for all utilities, swamp cooler maintenance and maintaining the water filtration system in the kitchen.



Landscaping is included in the rent.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.



Listing by:

Mesa Properties Inc.

417-B N. Central Ave.

Upland, CA 91786

909-360-2660



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,410, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.