810 South Citrus Avenue
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM
810 South Citrus Avenue
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
810 South Citrus Avenue, Azusa, CA 91702
Citrus
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
garage included with unit
section 8 accepted
deposit based on credit
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/azusa-ca?lid=12665262
(RLNE5211133)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 810 South Citrus Avenue have any available units?
810 South Citrus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Azusa, CA
.
What amenities does 810 South Citrus Avenue have?
Some of 810 South Citrus Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 810 South Citrus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
810 South Citrus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 South Citrus Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 South Citrus Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 810 South Citrus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 810 South Citrus Avenue offers parking.
Does 810 South Citrus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 South Citrus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 South Citrus Avenue have a pool?
No, 810 South Citrus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 810 South Citrus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 810 South Citrus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 810 South Citrus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 South Citrus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 South Citrus Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 810 South Citrus Avenue has units with air conditioning.
