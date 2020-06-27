810 E PROMENADE #B

Amenities

Rosedale condo for lease - Located in Famous Rosedale Community, minutes to Costco, shopping center, gold line Metro Station, Azusa Pacific University...Two car attached Garage. one bedroom and a full bath on the first floor. Second floor offers large, bright living room, open kitchen, balcony, dinning area and 1/2 bath. Another two suites are on the third floor with walk-in closet. Community features resort style club house, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, barbecue area, playground, walking trails...Beautiful quiet neighborhood, you will enjoy the best of urban life here.



No Pets Allowed



