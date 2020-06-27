All apartments in Azusa
Find more places like 810 E PROMENADE #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azusa, CA
/
810 E PROMENADE #B
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

810 E PROMENADE #B

810 E Promenade · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azusa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

810 E Promenade, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Rosedale condo for lease - Located in Famous Rosedale Community, minutes to Costco, shopping center, gold line Metro Station, Azusa Pacific University...Two car attached Garage. one bedroom and a full bath on the first floor. Second floor offers large, bright living room, open kitchen, balcony, dinning area and 1/2 bath. Another two suites are on the third floor with walk-in closet. Community features resort style club house, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, barbecue area, playground, walking trails...Beautiful quiet neighborhood, you will enjoy the best of urban life here.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5170303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 E PROMENADE #B have any available units?
810 E PROMENADE #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 810 E PROMENADE #B have?
Some of 810 E PROMENADE #B's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 E PROMENADE #B currently offering any rent specials?
810 E PROMENADE #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 E PROMENADE #B pet-friendly?
No, 810 E PROMENADE #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 810 E PROMENADE #B offer parking?
Yes, 810 E PROMENADE #B offers parking.
Does 810 E PROMENADE #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 E PROMENADE #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 E PROMENADE #B have a pool?
Yes, 810 E PROMENADE #B has a pool.
Does 810 E PROMENADE #B have accessible units?
No, 810 E PROMENADE #B does not have accessible units.
Does 810 E PROMENADE #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 E PROMENADE #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 E PROMENADE #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 E PROMENADE #B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1
Azusa, CA 91702

Similar Pages

Azusa 1 BedroomsAzusa 2 Bedrooms
Azusa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAzusa Apartments with Pool
Azusa Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Azusa Pacific UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine