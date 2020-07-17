All apartments in Azusa
715 S. Azusa Ave.

715 Azusa Avenue · (909) 403-7521
Location

715 Azusa Avenue, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit Apt. J · Avail. now

$2,695

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
Freshly painted!

Beautiful 3 story home right off of Azusa Ave in a well maintained gated community.

The first floor holds the first bedroom with a connected bathroom. The bedroom looks into the courtyard at the front of the home.

The second floor contains a large living room boasting large windows bringing in natural light. The kitchen is right off of the living room and tucked off in the corner are the laundry room and second bathroom.

The third floor contains the last two bedroom, each with their own private bathroom and walk in closets!

This home comes with a gardener with water and trash included.

Please note: There has been a death in the home within the last 3 years.

This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Tenant Turner. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com, select this property, and click the button to Schedule a Showing. Once you answer the pre-screening questions through Tenant Turner and upload your ID, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com
Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
417-B N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 S. Azusa Ave. have any available units?
715 S. Azusa Ave. has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 715 S. Azusa Ave. have?
Some of 715 S. Azusa Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 S. Azusa Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
715 S. Azusa Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 S. Azusa Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 S. Azusa Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 715 S. Azusa Ave. offer parking?
No, 715 S. Azusa Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 715 S. Azusa Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 S. Azusa Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 S. Azusa Ave. have a pool?
No, 715 S. Azusa Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 715 S. Azusa Ave. have accessible units?
No, 715 S. Azusa Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 715 S. Azusa Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 S. Azusa Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 S. Azusa Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 715 S. Azusa Ave. has units with air conditioning.
