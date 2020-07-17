715 S. Azusa Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning courtyard some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry

Freshly painted!



Beautiful 3 story home right off of Azusa Ave in a well maintained gated community.



The first floor holds the first bedroom with a connected bathroom. The bedroom looks into the courtyard at the front of the home.



The second floor contains a large living room boasting large windows bringing in natural light. The kitchen is right off of the living room and tucked off in the corner are the laundry room and second bathroom.



The third floor contains the last two bedroom, each with their own private bathroom and walk in closets!



This home comes with a gardener with water and trash included.



Please note: There has been a death in the home within the last 3 years.



This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Tenant Turner. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com, select this property, and click the button to Schedule a Showing. Once you answer the pre-screening questions through Tenant Turner and upload your ID, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com

Listing by:

Mesa Properties Inc.

417-B N. Central Ave.

Upland, CA 91786