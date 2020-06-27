All apartments in Azusa
Find more places like 499 E Desert Willow Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azusa, CA
/
499 E Desert Willow Road
Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:15 AM

499 E Desert Willow Road

499 E Desert Willow Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azusa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

499 E Desert Willow Rd, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Move right in today! This gorgeous

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 499 E Desert Willow Road have any available units?
499 E Desert Willow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
Is 499 E Desert Willow Road currently offering any rent specials?
499 E Desert Willow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 499 E Desert Willow Road pet-friendly?
No, 499 E Desert Willow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 499 E Desert Willow Road offer parking?
No, 499 E Desert Willow Road does not offer parking.
Does 499 E Desert Willow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 499 E Desert Willow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 499 E Desert Willow Road have a pool?
No, 499 E Desert Willow Road does not have a pool.
Does 499 E Desert Willow Road have accessible units?
No, 499 E Desert Willow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 499 E Desert Willow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 499 E Desert Willow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 499 E Desert Willow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 499 E Desert Willow Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1
Azusa, CA 91702

Similar Pages

Azusa 1 BedroomsAzusa 2 Bedrooms
Azusa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAzusa Apartments with Pool
Azusa Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Azusa Pacific UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine