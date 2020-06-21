All apartments in Azusa
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:34 AM

413 W Crescent Drive

413 Crescent Drive · (626) 334-4911
Location

413 Crescent Drive, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

About Squire Realty:
We are a completely online property management service. We allow YOU to register and view, apply, pay rent, and report repairs online without the need for property managers. If you prefer in person meetings and showings please contact a Realtor that handles in person showings to assist you thank you.

Our rentals are automated and allows prospective tenants to Register and Enter Property without an Agent 7 days a week from 7.30am - 7pm.

View in Person with our Self Tour Today by registering online first:
Rent.SquireRealty.net

You will need picture of ID, selfie to verify ID, credit card (no debt or prepaid card) to verify your address matches your ID, and one time 0.99 charge to register.

APPLICATION Online Only:
https://squirerealty.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=dec1c514-ce84-4808-8561-dc7419fc37ef&source=Website

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 W Crescent Drive have any available units?
413 W Crescent Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 413 W Crescent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
413 W Crescent Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 W Crescent Drive pet-friendly?
No, 413 W Crescent Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 413 W Crescent Drive offer parking?
No, 413 W Crescent Drive does not offer parking.
Does 413 W Crescent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 W Crescent Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 W Crescent Drive have a pool?
No, 413 W Crescent Drive does not have a pool.
Does 413 W Crescent Drive have accessible units?
No, 413 W Crescent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 413 W Crescent Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 W Crescent Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 W Crescent Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 W Crescent Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
