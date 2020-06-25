All apartments in Azusa
413 W Crescent Drive
413 W Crescent Drive

413 W Crescent Dr · No Longer Available
Location

413 W Crescent Dr, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Our office is automated and allows prospective tenants to Register and Enter Property without an Agent 7 days a week from 7.30am - 7pm.

Please visit your website and register:

https://www.squirerealty.net/Squire-Rentals

You will need picture of ID, selfie to verify ID, credit card (no debt or prepaid card) to verify your address matches your ID, and one time 0.99 charge to register.

APPLICATION:
Our website also accepts online rental applications. Once you have viewed the rental just click apply now and you can apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 W Crescent Drive have any available units?
413 W Crescent Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
Is 413 W Crescent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
413 W Crescent Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 W Crescent Drive pet-friendly?
No, 413 W Crescent Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 413 W Crescent Drive offer parking?
No, 413 W Crescent Drive does not offer parking.
Does 413 W Crescent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 W Crescent Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 W Crescent Drive have a pool?
No, 413 W Crescent Drive does not have a pool.
Does 413 W Crescent Drive have accessible units?
No, 413 W Crescent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 413 W Crescent Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 W Crescent Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 W Crescent Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 W Crescent Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
