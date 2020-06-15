All apartments in Azusa
Azusa, CA
334 N Fenimore Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:12 AM

334 N Fenimore Avenue

334 N Fenimore Ave · (626) 203-2331
Location

334 N Fenimore Ave, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Newer Home in Great Location in the City of Azusa...CITRUS JUNCTION. Azusa Pacific University is just a block away
and Citrus College is around the corner. An open design floor plan with 1850+ square feet of living space in this beautiful home.
Featuring 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. Home includes upgraded cabinets, upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances, enclosed
front patio area as well as washer and dryer. 9-foot ceilings and spacious living space on three floors w/ a two-car garage. This
home has a bedroom on the first floor and bathroom w/ a two-car garage. Home has many energy-saving features including
energy-efficient appliances, tankless hot water heater, excellent SEER ratings, insulated garage doors, and more. Close to Citrus
Crossing Mall where you will find restaurants, shopping, car services, kid walk to school, and much more. Fwy access on the 210
to LA/Pasadena and to the desert communities, 57 to the south to Orange County Beaches. Don't miss this incredible opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 N Fenimore Avenue have any available units?
334 N Fenimore Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 334 N Fenimore Avenue have?
Some of 334 N Fenimore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 N Fenimore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
334 N Fenimore Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 N Fenimore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 334 N Fenimore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 334 N Fenimore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 334 N Fenimore Avenue does offer parking.
Does 334 N Fenimore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 334 N Fenimore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 N Fenimore Avenue have a pool?
No, 334 N Fenimore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 334 N Fenimore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 334 N Fenimore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 334 N Fenimore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 334 N Fenimore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 334 N Fenimore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 334 N Fenimore Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
