317 W Pebble Beach Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Located in a very desirable foothill community, this townhome includes pool access, a clubhouse as well as an access gate to a nearby park which includes a children's play area, frisbee golf, tennis and basketball courts along with a soccer field. The home is located adjacent to a popular golf course. This lovely townhome has been wonderfully updated with brand new GE appliances, new flooring, new fixtures, new paint and updated kitchen! The four bedrooms have ample closet space and are all located on the second story. The two car garage leads to a proper laundry room with new washer and dryer. Private patio includes use of iron bistro set! Central heating and air. Basic Cable Package Included.