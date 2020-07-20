Very nice condo in North Azusa. Great location near golf course, San Gabriel River Trail, and San Gabriel Mountains National Monument. Association has a very nice pool and a basketball court. The unit is single level above the garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1040 W Calle De La Luna have any available units?
1040 W Calle De La Luna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
Is 1040 W Calle De La Luna currently offering any rent specials?
1040 W Calle De La Luna is not currently offering any rent specials.