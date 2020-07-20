All apartments in Azusa
Azusa, CA
1040 W Calle De La Luna
1040 W Calle De La Luna

1040 West Calle De La Luna · No Longer Available
Location

1040 West Calle De La Luna, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Very nice condo in North Azusa. Great location near golf course, San Gabriel River Trail, and San Gabriel Mountains National Monument. Association has a very nice pool and a basketball court. The unit is single level above the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 W Calle De La Luna have any available units?
1040 W Calle De La Luna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
Is 1040 W Calle De La Luna currently offering any rent specials?
1040 W Calle De La Luna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 W Calle De La Luna pet-friendly?
No, 1040 W Calle De La Luna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 1040 W Calle De La Luna offer parking?
Yes, 1040 W Calle De La Luna offers parking.
Does 1040 W Calle De La Luna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 W Calle De La Luna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 W Calle De La Luna have a pool?
Yes, 1040 W Calle De La Luna has a pool.
Does 1040 W Calle De La Luna have accessible units?
No, 1040 W Calle De La Luna does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 W Calle De La Luna have units with dishwashers?
No, 1040 W Calle De La Luna does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1040 W Calle De La Luna have units with air conditioning?
No, 1040 W Calle De La Luna does not have units with air conditioning.
