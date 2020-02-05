920 S. Caraway Dr.

920 South Caraway Drive, Avocado Heights, CA 90601 Avocado Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Whittier - Located in Quiet Neighborhood in close proximity to local schools Newly renovated Brand New wood Flooring Throughout Home Central Air Conditioning Spacious backyard and patio area Washer/Dryer Hook-ups 2 Car Garage Conveniently Located with Easy access to 605 and 60 Freeways
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4848408)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
