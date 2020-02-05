All apartments in Avocado Heights
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

920 S. Caraway Dr.

920 South Caraway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

920 South Caraway Drive, Avocado Heights, CA 90601
Avocado Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Whittier - Located in Quiet Neighborhood in close proximity to local schools
Newly renovated
Brand New wood Flooring Throughout Home
Central Air Conditioning
Spacious backyard and patio area
Washer/Dryer Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Conveniently Located with Easy access to 605 and 60 Freeways

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4848408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 S. Caraway Dr. have any available units?
920 S. Caraway Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avocado Heights, CA.
What amenities does 920 S. Caraway Dr. have?
Some of 920 S. Caraway Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 S. Caraway Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
920 S. Caraway Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 S. Caraway Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 920 S. Caraway Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avocado Heights.
Does 920 S. Caraway Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 920 S. Caraway Dr. offers parking.
Does 920 S. Caraway Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 S. Caraway Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 S. Caraway Dr. have a pool?
No, 920 S. Caraway Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 920 S. Caraway Dr. have accessible units?
No, 920 S. Caraway Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 920 S. Caraway Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 S. Caraway Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 S. Caraway Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 920 S. Caraway Dr. has units with air conditioning.

