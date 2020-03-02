Rent Calculator
308 Santa Mariana Avenue
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
308 Santa Mariana Avenue
308 Santa Mariana Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
308 Santa Mariana Avenue, Avocado Heights, CA 91746
Avocado Heights
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
Brand new construction ADU 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms, easy exit to 60/10/605 freeway. Close to Valley and transportation. Laundry room inside, new ac and heater.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 308 Santa Mariana Avenue have any available units?
308 Santa Mariana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Avocado Heights, CA
.
What amenities does 308 Santa Mariana Avenue have?
Some of 308 Santa Mariana Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 308 Santa Mariana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
308 Santa Mariana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Santa Mariana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 308 Santa Mariana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Avocado Heights
.
Does 308 Santa Mariana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 308 Santa Mariana Avenue offers parking.
Does 308 Santa Mariana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Santa Mariana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Santa Mariana Avenue have a pool?
No, 308 Santa Mariana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 308 Santa Mariana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 308 Santa Mariana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Santa Mariana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Santa Mariana Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Santa Mariana Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 308 Santa Mariana Avenue has units with air conditioning.
