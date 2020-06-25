All apartments in Artesia
18025 Seine Avenue
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

18025 Seine Avenue

18025 Seine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18025 Seine Avenue, Artesia, CA 90701
Artesia

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, one car garage and extra parking . Close to 605 and 91 Freeways, close to shopping and Cerritos Mall. ABC school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18025 Seine Avenue have any available units?
18025 Seine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Artesia, CA.
Is 18025 Seine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18025 Seine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18025 Seine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18025 Seine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Artesia.
Does 18025 Seine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18025 Seine Avenue offers parking.
Does 18025 Seine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18025 Seine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18025 Seine Avenue have a pool?
No, 18025 Seine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18025 Seine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18025 Seine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18025 Seine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18025 Seine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18025 Seine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18025 Seine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
