17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D

Beautiful New Construction Property!!!!! - Newer construction built in 2017. Small and quaint 6 property community. Ready for immediate move-in . The high end amenities are worth noting. The kitchen's are spacious with New Quartz counter tops, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances including cook top, refrigerator, oven, exhaust fan, stainless sink and beautiful, modern cabinetry with plenty of storage space for a gourmet chef. Upstairs has stacked Whirlpool Washer and Dryer. The large master suite has it's own bathroom facilities including a stand alone tub and shower with new tile, double sink, lights and storage. The Master also has a large walk in closet that offers extra storage space. The secondary bedroom is also big with equally impressive closets and storage space. Brand new air conditioning and heating systems have been installed. The 2 car garage is attached and offers 210V for electric car hook-up, a NuvoH20 soft water system, and tankless water heater. The interior paint colors and flooring are also modern. Come see this beautiful new development of 6 properties built in 2017, it's stunning and you won't be disappointed. Close to the Cerritos Mall, and easy access to the 91/5/605/105 freeways.



