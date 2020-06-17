All apartments in Artesia
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:22 AM

17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D

17910 Jersey Avenue · (714) 947-0723
Location

17910 Jersey Avenue, Artesia, CA 90701
Artesia

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1488 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Beautiful New Construction Property!!!!! - Newer construction built in 2017. Small and quaint 6 property community. Ready for immediate move-in . The high end amenities are worth noting. The kitchen's are spacious with New Quartz counter tops, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances including cook top, refrigerator, oven, exhaust fan, stainless sink and beautiful, modern cabinetry with plenty of storage space for a gourmet chef. Upstairs has stacked Whirlpool Washer and Dryer. The large master suite has it's own bathroom facilities including a stand alone tub and shower with new tile, double sink, lights and storage. The Master also has a large walk in closet that offers extra storage space. The secondary bedroom is also big with equally impressive closets and storage space. Brand new air conditioning and heating systems have been installed. The 2 car garage is attached and offers 210V for electric car hook-up, a NuvoH20 soft water system, and tankless water heater. The interior paint colors and flooring are also modern. Come see this beautiful new development of 6 properties built in 2017, it's stunning and you won't be disappointed. Close to the Cerritos Mall, and easy access to the 91/5/605/105 freeways.

(RLNE5649643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D have any available units?
17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D have?
Some of 17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D does offer parking.
Does 17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D have a pool?
Yes, 17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D has a pool.
Does 17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D have accessible units?
No, 17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D has units with air conditioning.
