12232 Meadow Dr.

Imagine living in this north facing beautiful home and sending kids to the award-winning ABC School District! Students should attend Carver Elementary, Tetzlaff Middle and Cerritos High depending on their grade level. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Enter to an open floor plan with living room, dining area and an open kitchen. The kitchen features granite counter tops, new cabinets, dishwasher and a movable island. 3 Bedrooms are at the backside of the home for perfect privacy including a master bedroom. Yes, there is central Air condition & heating system and ceiling fans in each room for extra comfort. Fully fenced private and cozy backyard for privacy and pets. The garage has been finished with insulation and equipped with automated garage door opener. Long drive way for additional vehicles or guest parking. Easy commute with freeways like the 605 and 91 within minutes. Cerritos Mall, Cerritos Library, and great parks are just a few sights of entertainment this gem has to offer. No pets please.