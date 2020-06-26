All apartments in Artesia
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

12214 Cambrian Court

12214 Cambrian Ct · No Longer Available
Location

12214 Cambrian Ct, Artesia, CA 90701
Artesia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
**Excellent location ** Cute as a button!!! Beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 bath house (2nd Unit), remodeled kitchen with granite countertop, refridgerator, ceiling fan/lights in the living room, marble tile floor thru-out, wall unit A/C in the bedroom & mirror closet door, ABC school district, Cerritos high, walking distance to Carver elementary, Senior center, shops and restaurants, conveniently close to Cerritos Town Center, Cerritos Library, Cerritos Mall, easy access to freeways, Landlord pay for water, trash & gardener, Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12214 Cambrian Court have any available units?
12214 Cambrian Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Artesia, CA.
What amenities does 12214 Cambrian Court have?
Some of 12214 Cambrian Court's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12214 Cambrian Court currently offering any rent specials?
12214 Cambrian Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12214 Cambrian Court pet-friendly?
No, 12214 Cambrian Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Artesia.
Does 12214 Cambrian Court offer parking?
Yes, 12214 Cambrian Court offers parking.
Does 12214 Cambrian Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12214 Cambrian Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12214 Cambrian Court have a pool?
No, 12214 Cambrian Court does not have a pool.
Does 12214 Cambrian Court have accessible units?
No, 12214 Cambrian Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12214 Cambrian Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12214 Cambrian Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12214 Cambrian Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12214 Cambrian Court has units with air conditioning.
