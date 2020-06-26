12214 Cambrian Court

Amenities

**Excellent location ** Cute as a button!!! Beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 bath house (2nd Unit), remodeled kitchen with granite countertop, refridgerator, ceiling fan/lights in the living room, marble tile floor thru-out, wall unit A/C in the bedroom & mirror closet door, ABC school district, Cerritos high, walking distance to Carver elementary, Senior center, shops and restaurants, conveniently close to Cerritos Town Center, Cerritos Library, Cerritos Mall, easy access to freeways, Landlord pay for water, trash & gardener, Don't miss it!