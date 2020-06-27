Rent Calculator
Home
/
Artesia, CA
/
12122 176th St
Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:05 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12122 176th St
12122 176th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
12122 176th Street, Artesia, CA 90701
Artesia
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled kitchen, hard wood floors, 2-car garage, central heating and AC, new interior paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12122 176th St have any available units?
12122 176th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Artesia, CA
.
What amenities does 12122 176th St have?
Some of 12122 176th St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12122 176th St currently offering any rent specials?
12122 176th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12122 176th St pet-friendly?
No, 12122 176th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Artesia
.
Does 12122 176th St offer parking?
Yes, 12122 176th St offers parking.
Does 12122 176th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12122 176th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12122 176th St have a pool?
No, 12122 176th St does not have a pool.
Does 12122 176th St have accessible units?
No, 12122 176th St does not have accessible units.
Does 12122 176th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12122 176th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 12122 176th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12122 176th St has units with air conditioning.
