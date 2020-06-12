Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:46 AM

12 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Arroyo Grande, CA

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
604 Village Court
604 Village Court, Arroyo Grande, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Solar Power on a cul-de-sac location - Relax while sitting on your front porch or a relaxing BBQ in your beautiful backyard. This two story 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is very inviting. Easy flow kitchen and breakfast nook with a breakfast bar.

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
541 Morning Rise Lane
541 Morning Rise Lane, Arroyo Grande, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
Single Level Home - Modern interior design. Air conditioned 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with an attached 2 car garage. Wood laminate plank, tile and carpet flooring. Custom color interior paint. Kitchen has a center island for extra counter space.
Results within 5 miles of Arroyo Grande

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
535 Birdie Lane
535 Birdie Lane, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2685 sqft
This bright, spacious, fully-furnished modern home is situated on the Arroyo Grande mesa, a few short blocks to Cypress Ridge Golf Course.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
330 Foothill Road
330 Foothill Road, Pismo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 off 1 month rent + Security Deposit moves you in - Fully Furnished Shell Beach Condo. Totally refurbished, new everything, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage condo in desirable location.
Results within 10 miles of Arroyo Grande

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meadow Park
1 Unit Available
2279 Exposition Court
2279 Exposition Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
2279 Exposition Court Available 07/06/20 Single Family Home for Lease - $3,8750/month rent + $4,900 security deposit for 3 bedrooms / 2 bathroom; 6 - person maximum occupancy, Washer & Dryer included. Hardwood, Tile and carpet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arlita
1 Unit Available
1221 SOUTHWOOD DR.
1221 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1221 Southwood Dr - Town house style condo with yard/patio area.Tenants are responsible for back yard care. Association take care of the front. Floors, bath and kitchen are updated. 1 pet considered with additional pet deposit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Islay
1 Unit Available
1276 Manzanita Way
1276 Manzanita Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1536 sqft
1276 Manzanita Way Available 07/09/20 SLO Islay Point Villas 2 Bedroom - A private, gated courtyard welcomes you home to this beautiful condo in Islay Pointe Villas.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arlita
1 Unit Available
1330 Southwood Drive, #9
1330 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1528 sqft
1330 Southwood Drive, #9 Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath in Seinshimer School District AVAILABLE JULY 2020 - Really well maintained and updated 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom condo in Southwood Village.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2710 Foxen Canyon Ln.
2710 Foxen Canyon Lane, Avila Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
2080 sqft
2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in a Beautiful setting; Located in San Luis Obispo/Avila - This executive home boast a wonderful open floor plan that utilizes views and privacy.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Japantown
1 Unit Available
3130 Lirio Court
3130 Lirio Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1412 sqft
3130 Lirio Court Available 06/29/20 Single Family House for Lease! - $3,800/month rent + $4,800 security deposit for 4 bedrooms / 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meadow Park
1 Unit Available
2221 King Court, #26
2221 King Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1197 sqft
2221 King Court, #26 Available 06/19/20 2 Bedroom Condo in Parkside Condominiums by Meadow Park ** New Carpet ** - This two bedroom condo is located in the desirable Parkside Condominium complex by Meadow Park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4512 Buena Vista Road
4512 Buena Vista Rd, Guadalupe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful Brand New Single Level Home - You can be the first resident to call this your home. Located in the Pasadera Development in Guadalupe. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with extra room perfect for office/guest room.
City Guide for Arroyo Grande, CA

Known for its berries, blossoms and a swinging bridge, life is beautiful in Arroyo Grande.

Nestled among the wineries and beaches of the Central Coast, Arroyo Grande offers California's version of small-town living. Minutes from the Pacific Ocean, residents indulge in beach sports, golfing and sun. Wine tasting is popular on the weekends, and summer concerts of jazz, funk and soul are hosted in nearby parks. Arroyo Grande is an American beach town offering the best of small-town and big-city life. Be warned: if you land a spot in this near-perfect place, you may never want to leave. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Arroyo Grande, CA

Finding an apartment in Arroyo Grande that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

