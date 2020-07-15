Apartment List
8 Apartments for rent in Arroyo Grande, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Arroyo Grande renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and s...

1 Unit Available
650 Heritage Lane
650 Heritage Lane, San Luis Obispo County, CA
Studio
$1,725
Spacious Studio - Studio nestled in mature oaks to create plenty of privacy but also minutes from town. Situated on a shared 2 acre lot you can enjoy the rural setting from the front deck. Cherry wood flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Arroyo Grande

1 Unit Available
960 Visalia Street
960 Visalia Street, Pismo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1836 sqft
Perched high up on the Ridge of Pismo Beach, this lovely ranch-style home is nestled among other homes sharing coastal views. Away from the hustle and bustle of downtown Pismo Beach, this home is on a quiet cul-de-sac with plenty of street parking.
Results within 10 miles of Arroyo Grande

1 Unit Available
Downtown SLO
1816 Garden Street
1816 Garden Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
750 sqft
1816 Garden Street Available 08/14/20 Great 1 Bedroom Home near Downtown SLO! - This is a completely remodeled 1 bedroom unit. 2 Decks, front yard, private laundry hook ups, hard wood floors and much more. Please call us now at 805.512.

1 Unit Available
210 Laurel
210 Laurel Street, Avila Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
750 sqft
Avila Beach - 2 City Blocks from Beach - Newly Renovated Top to Bottom, Inside and Out - Furnished/Unfurnished. Upper Unit. Walk to shopping, restaurants, near the Bob Jones walking/biking/jogging trail.

1 Unit Available
511 Hayley Ct.
511 Haley Ct, Nipomo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1027 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Nipomo, all major appliances included - This amazing condo features gorgeous Brazilian Koa hardwood floors in the living room, dining area, stairs and hallway.

1 Unit Available
Meadow Park
2250 King Court
2250 King Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1215 sqft
This spacious 2 bed, 2 bathroom condo is located right in the middle of Meadow Park in San Luis Obispo. With large picture windows, French doors off the dining room, and a fenced lawn, this unit is well-lit and private.

1 Unit Available
538 Margie Place - 1
538 Margie Place, Nipomo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
LIGHT & BRIGHT! Great location in Nipomo Village. Washer & Dryer and Refrigerator included. Great location and an end unit, this home has a very private feeling. Two assigned parking spots right out front and 2 private patio areas.

1 Unit Available
Islay
1361 Alder Street
1361 Alder Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,075
2090 sqft
1361 Alder Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Single Family Home! - Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom , 2.5 bath with a generous 2090sqft floor plan for Lease. Two car garage. Entertainers delight.
City Guide for Arroyo Grande, CA

Known for its berries, blossoms and a swinging bridge, life is beautiful in Arroyo Grande.

Nestled among the wineries and beaches of the Central Coast, Arroyo Grande offers California's version of small-town living. Minutes from the Pacific Ocean, residents indulge in beach sports, golfing and sun. Wine tasting is popular on the weekends, and summer concerts of jazz, funk and soul are hosted in nearby parks. Arroyo Grande is an American beach town offering the best of small-town and big-city life. Be warned: if you land a spot in this near-perfect place, you may never want to leave. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Arroyo Grande, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Arroyo Grande renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

