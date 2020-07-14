The Archer

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.85x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: Studio ($400.00), 1 bedroom ($500.00), 2 bedroom ($600.00)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed Restriction in place and 45 lbs Weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions and 45 lbs pet weight limit
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $15
restrictions: Weight restriction 45 lbs
Parking Details: Parking Lot.