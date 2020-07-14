All apartments in Arden-Arcade
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 PM

The Archer

Open Now until 5pm
817 Fulton Ave · (916) 943-4312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

817 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
Woodside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 2091 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,200

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 1066 · Avail. now

$1,200

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1115 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,485

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 1009 · Avail. now

$1,660

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 1016 · Avail. now

$1,660

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Archer.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
business center
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.85x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: Studio ($400.00), 1 bedroom ($500.00), 2 bedroom ($600.00)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed Restriction in place and 45 lbs Weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions and 45 lbs pet weight limit
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $15
restrictions: Weight restriction 45 lbs
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Archer have any available units?
The Archer has 5 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Archer have?
Some of The Archer's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Archer currently offering any rent specials?
The Archer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Archer pet-friendly?
Yes, The Archer is pet friendly.
Does The Archer offer parking?
Yes, The Archer offers parking.
Does The Archer have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Archer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Archer have a pool?
Yes, The Archer has a pool.
Does The Archer have accessible units?
No, The Archer does not have accessible units.
Does The Archer have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Archer has units with dishwashers.
Does The Archer have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Archer has units with air conditioning.
