Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym pool 24hr maintenance internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly carport online portal

A unique mix of convenience and extravagance.



Right across the street from its namesake, Artisan Square, lies its stunning counterpart, Courtyard at Artisan Square. With an excellent location in an established neighborhood, Courtyard offers residents easy access to I-80 and Hwy 50, various restaurants, Sac State University, the Arden Fair Mall, and the Pavilion Plaza Shopping Center.



Courtyard’s spacious apartment homes feature an abundance of storage space, elegant quartz countertops, black and stainless steel appliances, contemporary fixtures, and chic plank-style flooring sure to delight the sophisticated renter looking for that “something extra.” Our Artisan Square & Courtyard Management Team is eager to help you find your next perfect home. Give us a call today to schedule your visit.