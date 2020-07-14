All apartments in Arden-Arcade
Arden-Arcade, CA
Courtyard at Artisan Square
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Courtyard at Artisan Square

1503 Fulton Ave · (916) 546-1340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1503 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
Encina

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Courtyard at Artisan Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
carport
online portal
A unique mix of convenience and extravagance.

Right across the street from its namesake, Artisan Square, lies its stunning counterpart, Courtyard at Artisan Square. With an excellent location in an established neighborhood, Courtyard offers residents easy access to I-80 and Hwy 50, various restaurants, Sac State University, the Arden Fair Mall, and the Pavilion Plaza Shopping Center.

Courtyard’s spacious apartment homes feature an abundance of storage space, elegant quartz countertops, black and stainless steel appliances, contemporary fixtures, and chic plank-style flooring sure to delight the sophisticated renter looking for that “something extra.” Our Artisan Square & Courtyard Management Team is eager to help you find your next perfect home. Give us a call today to schedule your visit.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $49.12 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400-$600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1st pet: $500, 2nd pet: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15-$45/month
restrictions: Aggressive breed, 50 lbs
Parking Details: Carport, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Courtyard at Artisan Square have any available units?
Courtyard at Artisan Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arden-Arcade, CA.
What amenities does Courtyard at Artisan Square have?
Some of Courtyard at Artisan Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Courtyard at Artisan Square currently offering any rent specials?
Courtyard at Artisan Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Courtyard at Artisan Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Courtyard at Artisan Square is pet friendly.
Does Courtyard at Artisan Square offer parking?
Yes, Courtyard at Artisan Square offers parking.
Does Courtyard at Artisan Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Courtyard at Artisan Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Courtyard at Artisan Square have a pool?
Yes, Courtyard at Artisan Square has a pool.
Does Courtyard at Artisan Square have accessible units?
No, Courtyard at Artisan Square does not have accessible units.
Does Courtyard at Artisan Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Courtyard at Artisan Square has units with dishwashers.
Does Courtyard at Artisan Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Courtyard at Artisan Square has units with air conditioning.
