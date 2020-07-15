Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

958 Courtyard Circle Available 08/07/20 Cute, Cozy, convenient Arcata 3 bedroom townhouse with small fenced yard, laundry - This darling 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Arcata was built in 2008 and has so many desirable features. There is a small fenced yard with a patio for BBQing, designated covered parking spaces, on demand hot water heater, SOLAR and an upstairs laundry room. There is a bedroom and bath downstairs as well as two bedrooms and one bath upstairs. The kitchen is open to the living room and there is a breakfast bar area so you can have company while cooking.



Month to Month tenancy. Owner pays garbage and yard maintenance. No smoking, no growing, no pets.



PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT http://imsrentals.com. There is no application fee. We need one application per person over 18 but you do not need to put in an application for each property that you are considering from IMS. We do require verification of income and driver license for each applicant. Presented by IMS a Bindel Inc. Co, BRE License # 00529992 Office located at 3857 Walnut DR. Eureka, CA 95503.



***Watch for scams on Craigslist...we only take applications on our website or you would have to visit our office in person.***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4566559)