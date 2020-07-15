All apartments in Arcata
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

958 Courtyard Circle

958 Courtyard Circle · (707) 445-3171 ext. 208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

958 Courtyard Circle, Arcata, CA 95521
Pacific

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 958 Courtyard Circle · Avail. Aug 7

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1234 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
958 Courtyard Circle Available 08/07/20 Cute, Cozy, convenient Arcata 3 bedroom townhouse with small fenced yard, laundry - This darling 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Arcata was built in 2008 and has so many desirable features. There is a small fenced yard with a patio for BBQing, designated covered parking spaces, on demand hot water heater, SOLAR and an upstairs laundry room. There is a bedroom and bath downstairs as well as two bedrooms and one bath upstairs. The kitchen is open to the living room and there is a breakfast bar area so you can have company while cooking.

Month to Month tenancy. Owner pays garbage and yard maintenance. No smoking, no growing, no pets.

PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT http://imsrentals.com. There is no application fee. We need one application per person over 18 but you do not need to put in an application for each property that you are considering from IMS. We do require verification of income and driver license for each applicant. Presented by IMS a Bindel Inc. Co, BRE License # 00529992 Office located at 3857 Walnut DR. Eureka, CA 95503.

***Watch for scams on Craigslist...we only take applications on our website or you would have to visit our office in person.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4566559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 958 Courtyard Circle have any available units?
958 Courtyard Circle has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 958 Courtyard Circle have?
Some of 958 Courtyard Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 958 Courtyard Circle currently offering any rent specials?
958 Courtyard Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 958 Courtyard Circle pet-friendly?
No, 958 Courtyard Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcata.
Does 958 Courtyard Circle offer parking?
Yes, 958 Courtyard Circle offers parking.
Does 958 Courtyard Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 958 Courtyard Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 958 Courtyard Circle have a pool?
No, 958 Courtyard Circle does not have a pool.
Does 958 Courtyard Circle have accessible units?
No, 958 Courtyard Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 958 Courtyard Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 958 Courtyard Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 958 Courtyard Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 958 Courtyard Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
