Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2550 Alliance Road

2550 Alliance Road · No Longer Available
Location

2550 Alliance Road, Arcata, CA 95521

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Arcata House - House includes: stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer hookups, and single car garage. Cats considered with $500.00 pet deposit. Due to COVID-19 we are limiting our exposure. We have posted a tour video to view before applying. If you like the unit, please click on apply now and attach a copy of your ID, proof of income, and fee. If we do not receive all three items, we can not proceed with processing. If your application is approved, we will call you for a private appointment to see the inside.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 Alliance Road have any available units?
2550 Alliance Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcata, CA.
What amenities does 2550 Alliance Road have?
Some of 2550 Alliance Road's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 Alliance Road currently offering any rent specials?
2550 Alliance Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 Alliance Road pet-friendly?
No, 2550 Alliance Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcata.
Does 2550 Alliance Road offer parking?
Yes, 2550 Alliance Road does offer parking.
Does 2550 Alliance Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2550 Alliance Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 Alliance Road have a pool?
No, 2550 Alliance Road does not have a pool.
Does 2550 Alliance Road have accessible units?
No, 2550 Alliance Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 Alliance Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2550 Alliance Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2550 Alliance Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2550 Alliance Road does not have units with air conditioning.
