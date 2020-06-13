All apartments in Arcata
1609 G Street #A

1609 G Street · No Longer Available
Location

1609 G Street, Arcata, CA 95521

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
*Please note that the Available on date is an estimate based on the anticipated time it will take for all vendors to complete maintenance and is subject to change without notice.

Studio – 1609 G Street #A – Studio is about 425 square feet. Carpet throughout, gas cook stove, gas wall heater, full tub and shower. Shared patio, off street parking, 5 minutes to HSU. Water paid. Pet OK. $850/1600

Rent: $850
Deposit: $1,600

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
$25 Application Fee
$25/month Pet Admin Fee per pet
$7/month Administration Fee

Offered by Hooven Property Management

FOR A SHOWING - Please drive by location and complete an application and a co-signer form (if needed). Applications can be completed online, or picked up at our office. Return completed forms online or bring to office (mail drop available after hours). Then call for an appointment to see the property. Application fees will not be charged until you have seen the property. $25 per Applicant Applications will not be considered unless you have stated which property for which you are applying.

https://hoovenproperty.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

