Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Studio – 1609 G Street #A – Studio is about 425 square feet. Carpet throughout, gas cook stove, gas wall heater, full tub and shower. Shared patio, off street parking, 5 minutes to HSU. Water paid. Pet OK. $850/1600



Rent: $850

Deposit: $1,600



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

$25 Application Fee

$25/month Pet Admin Fee per pet

$7/month Administration Fee



Offered by Hooven Property Management



FOR A SHOWING - Please drive by location and complete an application and a co-signer form (if needed). Applications can be completed online, or picked up at our office. Return completed forms online or bring to office (mail drop available after hours). Then call for an appointment to see the property. Application fees will not be charged until you have seen the property. $25 per Applicant Applications will not be considered unless you have stated which property for which you are applying.



