Arcata, CA
1235 Spear Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1235 Spear Ave

1235 Spear Avenue · (707) 445-3171 ext. 208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1235 Spear Avenue, Arcata, CA 95521
Pacific

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1235 Spear Ave - Unit A · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 bedroom house in Arcata, near HSU - Close to HSU in Arcata. Cute house with 4 bedrooms, nice shared back yard. Lots of storage space.

Month-to-month tenancy. Property is not separately metered and utilities will be split up by management. No smoking, growing or pets.

Please apply online at http://imsrentals.com. There is no application fee. We need one application per person over 18 but you do not need to put in an application for each property that you are considering from IMS. We do require verification of income and driver license for each applicant. Presented by IMS a Bindel Inc. Co, DRE License # 00529992 Office located at 3857 Walnut DR. Eureka, CA 95503.

***Watch for scams on Craigslist...we only take applications on our website.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3492076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 Spear Ave have any available units?
1235 Spear Ave has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1235 Spear Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1235 Spear Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 Spear Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1235 Spear Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcata.
Does 1235 Spear Ave offer parking?
No, 1235 Spear Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1235 Spear Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1235 Spear Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 Spear Ave have a pool?
No, 1235 Spear Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1235 Spear Ave have accessible units?
No, 1235 Spear Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 Spear Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1235 Spear Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1235 Spear Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1235 Spear Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
