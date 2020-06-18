1235 Spear Ave

Amenities

4 bedroom house in Arcata, near HSU - Close to HSU in Arcata. Cute house with 4 bedrooms, nice shared back yard. Lots of storage space.



Month-to-month tenancy. Property is not separately metered and utilities will be split up by management. No smoking, growing or pets.



Please apply online at http://imsrentals.com. There is no application fee. We need one application per person over 18 but you do not need to put in an application for each property that you are considering from IMS. We do require verification of income and driver license for each applicant. Presented by IMS a Bindel Inc. Co, DRE License # 00529992 Office located at 3857 Walnut DR. Eureka, CA 95503.



***Watch for scams on Craigslist...we only take applications on our website.***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3492076)