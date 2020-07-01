All apartments in Arcadia
855-875 Huntington Blv

855 W Huntington Dr · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

855 W Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Step outside to a gorgeous mountain view and enjoy our cozy and serene community. The Huntington Place Apartments is located within walking distance to the award winning Westfield Santa Anita Mall, The Santa Anita Race Track, The Arboretum and much more! Our community is also in close proximity to the 210 and 605 freeway making it a breeze to get on the road and get your day started. Huntington Place Apartments offers Beautiful One, Two and Three Bedroom Apartments Homes which include two-tone paint, fireplace in select units, hardwood floors, kitchens which include quartz countertops, refrigerators, gas stoves and rangehoods. In addition to all that our interiors have to offer, you will also find a refreshing pool, 3 on-site laundry rooms and much more you will love!.
.

Amenities: In Wall Air Conditioner, Harwood Flooring, Quartz Countertops, Blinds, Double pane windows, Ceiling Fans, Pet Friendly (Restrictions for dogs apply).
Appliances: Gas Stove, Rangehood, Refrigerator.
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/arcadia-2-bed-1-bath/3948/

IT490626 - IT49MC3948

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855-875 Huntington Blv have any available units?
855-875 Huntington Blv has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 855-875 Huntington Blv have?
Some of 855-875 Huntington Blv's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855-875 Huntington Blv currently offering any rent specials?
855-875 Huntington Blv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855-875 Huntington Blv pet-friendly?
Yes, 855-875 Huntington Blv is pet friendly.
Does 855-875 Huntington Blv offer parking?
No, 855-875 Huntington Blv does not offer parking.
Does 855-875 Huntington Blv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 855-875 Huntington Blv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 855-875 Huntington Blv have a pool?
Yes, 855-875 Huntington Blv has a pool.
Does 855-875 Huntington Blv have accessible units?
No, 855-875 Huntington Blv does not have accessible units.
Does 855-875 Huntington Blv have units with dishwashers?
No, 855-875 Huntington Blv does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 855-875 Huntington Blv have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 855-875 Huntington Blv has units with air conditioning.
