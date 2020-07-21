Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 817 La Cadena.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
817 La Cadena
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
817 La Cadena
817 La Cadena Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
817 La Cadena Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia
Amenities
hardwood floors
carport
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
This cute one level apartment has been freshly painted interior, refinished hardwood floors, living room with fireplace, dining area, carport parking, new stove, pool on site.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 817 La Cadena have any available units?
817 La Cadena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arcadia, CA
.
What amenities does 817 La Cadena have?
Some of 817 La Cadena's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 817 La Cadena currently offering any rent specials?
817 La Cadena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 La Cadena pet-friendly?
No, 817 La Cadena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arcadia
.
Does 817 La Cadena offer parking?
Yes, 817 La Cadena offers parking.
Does 817 La Cadena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 La Cadena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 La Cadena have a pool?
Yes, 817 La Cadena has a pool.
Does 817 La Cadena have accessible units?
No, 817 La Cadena does not have accessible units.
Does 817 La Cadena have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 La Cadena does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 La Cadena have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 La Cadena does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007
Similar Pages
Arcadia 1 Bedroom Apartments
Arcadia 2 Bedroom Apartments
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Arcadia Apartments with Pools
Arcadia Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Montclair, CA
Cypress, CA
Covina, CA
La Verne, CA
Westminster, CA
Hawthorne, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Lakewood, CA
Bellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CA
Monrovia, CA
Lawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CA
Lomita, CA
Monterey Park, CA
Gardena, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles