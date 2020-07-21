All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 817 La Cadena.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
817 La Cadena
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM

817 La Cadena

817 La Cadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

817 La Cadena Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
This cute one level apartment has been freshly painted interior, refinished hardwood floors, living room with fireplace, dining area, carport parking, new stove, pool on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 La Cadena have any available units?
817 La Cadena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 817 La Cadena have?
Some of 817 La Cadena's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 La Cadena currently offering any rent specials?
817 La Cadena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 La Cadena pet-friendly?
No, 817 La Cadena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 817 La Cadena offer parking?
Yes, 817 La Cadena offers parking.
Does 817 La Cadena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 La Cadena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 La Cadena have a pool?
Yes, 817 La Cadena has a pool.
Does 817 La Cadena have accessible units?
No, 817 La Cadena does not have accessible units.
Does 817 La Cadena have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 La Cadena does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 La Cadena have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 La Cadena does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 Bedroom ApartmentsArcadia 2 Bedroom Apartments
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pools
Arcadia Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles