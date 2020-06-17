709 Sharon Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage

Spacious 2 Story house with a large yard close to everything - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Jvu2bAOr_kgrv0R4wTaFaDyLhMf6w2ub/view?usp=drivesdk



Well kept home in the city of Arcadia in the Temple City school district.



5 Bedroom 5 bath gorgeous home with 2 master suites.



High ceilings, Large open kitchen with appliances, Formal dining room, laundry room, spacious rooms, Laminated flooring throughout the house, attached 3 car garage. Large well maintained rear yard.



Temple City High, Oak Avenue Intermediate School, Baldwin Stocker Elementary



Near grocery stores, restaurants, healthcare centers close to Las Tunas Blvd & Baldwin Blvd. Minutes from the Arcadia Mall.



Small Pet allowed with pet rent of $100 per month, only one pet under 15 Lbs, with pet agreement and insurance.



We are looking for a household income of $18,000 per month, credit score over 675+. No eviction record. No collection record. No bankruptcy records.



Administration fee of $50 per month added includes tenant to landlord liability insurance



Application: $65 per adult. NON-refundable.



For special showing, please call or text Luis 626.688.1413



(RLNE5648866)