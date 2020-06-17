All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 709 Sharon Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
709 Sharon Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

709 Sharon Rd

709 Sharon Road · (626) 688-1413
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

709 Sharon Road, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 709 Sharon Rd · Avail. now

$5,780

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4506 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 2 Story house with a large yard close to everything - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Jvu2bAOr_kgrv0R4wTaFaDyLhMf6w2ub/view?usp=drivesdk

Well kept home in the city of Arcadia in the Temple City school district.

5 Bedroom 5 bath gorgeous home with 2 master suites.

High ceilings, Large open kitchen with appliances, Formal dining room, laundry room, spacious rooms, Laminated flooring throughout the house, attached 3 car garage. Large well maintained rear yard.

Temple City High, Oak Avenue Intermediate School, Baldwin Stocker Elementary

Near grocery stores, restaurants, healthcare centers close to Las Tunas Blvd & Baldwin Blvd. Minutes from the Arcadia Mall.

Small Pet allowed with pet rent of $100 per month, only one pet under 15 Lbs, with pet agreement and insurance.

We are looking for a household income of $18,000 per month, credit score over 675+. No eviction record. No collection record. No bankruptcy records.

Administration fee of $50 per month added includes tenant to landlord liability insurance

Application: $65 per adult. NON-refundable.

For special showing, please call or text Luis 626.688.1413

?????????????????????? ???????

(RLNE5648866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Sharon Rd have any available units?
709 Sharon Rd has a unit available for $5,780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 709 Sharon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
709 Sharon Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Sharon Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 Sharon Rd is pet friendly.
Does 709 Sharon Rd offer parking?
Yes, 709 Sharon Rd does offer parking.
Does 709 Sharon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Sharon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Sharon Rd have a pool?
No, 709 Sharon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 709 Sharon Rd have accessible units?
No, 709 Sharon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Sharon Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 Sharon Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 Sharon Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 Sharon Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 709 Sharon Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pool
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA
Bellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity