630 W Huntington Drive

630 Huntington Drive
Location

630 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful location and recently updated unit! Come see you will not be disappointed! This spacious unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Very clean!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 W Huntington Drive have any available units?
630 W Huntington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 630 W Huntington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
630 W Huntington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 W Huntington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 630 W Huntington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 630 W Huntington Drive offer parking?
No, 630 W Huntington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 630 W Huntington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 W Huntington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 W Huntington Drive have a pool?
No, 630 W Huntington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 630 W Huntington Drive have accessible units?
No, 630 W Huntington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 630 W Huntington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 W Huntington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 630 W Huntington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 W Huntington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
