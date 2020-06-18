All apartments in Arcadia
620 W. Huntington Dr #213
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

620 W. Huntington Dr #213

620 Huntington Drive · (714) 628-9300
Location

620 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 620 W. Huntington Dr #213 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1824 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
**Upstairs Spacious 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms + Office/Den Condo** - Upstairs Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom + Office/Den Condo, fireplace in living room, master bedroom with bathroom, newly painted, central ac/heating, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, laminate wood flooring in bedrooms, tile flooring in kitchen & living room, front balcony/patio. Community included, 2 assinged parking space, storage room, laundry facilities, pool, water & trash included. Walking distance to Wafefield Mall, and minuted drive to Santa Anita Racetrack, and Arboretum, & Freeway

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5712762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 W. Huntington Dr #213 have any available units?
620 W. Huntington Dr #213 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 620 W. Huntington Dr #213 have?
Some of 620 W. Huntington Dr #213's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 W. Huntington Dr #213 currently offering any rent specials?
620 W. Huntington Dr #213 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 W. Huntington Dr #213 pet-friendly?
No, 620 W. Huntington Dr #213 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 620 W. Huntington Dr #213 offer parking?
Yes, 620 W. Huntington Dr #213 does offer parking.
Does 620 W. Huntington Dr #213 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 W. Huntington Dr #213 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 W. Huntington Dr #213 have a pool?
Yes, 620 W. Huntington Dr #213 has a pool.
Does 620 W. Huntington Dr #213 have accessible units?
No, 620 W. Huntington Dr #213 does not have accessible units.
Does 620 W. Huntington Dr #213 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 W. Huntington Dr #213 has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 W. Huntington Dr #213 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 620 W. Huntington Dr #213 has units with air conditioning.
