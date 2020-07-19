All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:24 PM

617 W Wistaria Avenue

617 West Wistaria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

617 West Wistaria Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Call agent for combo code

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 W Wistaria Avenue have any available units?
617 W Wistaria Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 617 W Wistaria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
617 W Wistaria Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 W Wistaria Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 617 W Wistaria Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 617 W Wistaria Avenue offer parking?
No, 617 W Wistaria Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 617 W Wistaria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 W Wistaria Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 W Wistaria Avenue have a pool?
No, 617 W Wistaria Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 617 W Wistaria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 617 W Wistaria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 617 W Wistaria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 W Wistaria Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 W Wistaria Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 W Wistaria Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
