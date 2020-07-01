All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

500 W Huntington Drive

500 Huntington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

500 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ideally located in Arcadia across from Westfield Shopping Center. Front corner unit with only one common wall. Great location. 2 Bedrooms,2.5 Baths, includes stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer. 2 car garage with direct access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 W Huntington Drive have any available units?
500 W Huntington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 500 W Huntington Drive have?
Some of 500 W Huntington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 W Huntington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
500 W Huntington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 W Huntington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 500 W Huntington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 500 W Huntington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 500 W Huntington Drive offers parking.
Does 500 W Huntington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 W Huntington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 W Huntington Drive have a pool?
No, 500 W Huntington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 500 W Huntington Drive have accessible units?
No, 500 W Huntington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 500 W Huntington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 W Huntington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 W Huntington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 W Huntington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

