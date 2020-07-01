Ideally located in Arcadia across from Westfield Shopping Center. Front corner unit with only one common wall. Great location. 2 Bedrooms,2.5 Baths, includes stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer. 2 car garage with direct access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 500 W Huntington Drive have any available units?
500 W Huntington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 500 W Huntington Drive have?
Some of 500 W Huntington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 W Huntington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
500 W Huntington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.