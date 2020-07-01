500 W Huntington Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Ideally located in Arcadia across from Westfield Shopping Center. Front corner unit with only one common wall. Great location. 2 Bedrooms,2.5 Baths, includes stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer. 2 car garage with direct access.