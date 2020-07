Amenities

In a highly desirable Baldwin Stocker area, this charming and adorable single level home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal dinning room, breakfast nook. Great living room with a fire place and large family room with rock fire place with sliding door leading to the beautiful back yard. Refinished hardwood floors and new laminated wood floors throughout, new paint inside the cozy house. Close to schools, shops, restaurants, fitness and supermarket.