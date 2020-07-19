All apartments in Arcadia
408 N 1st Avenue
408 N 1st Avenue

408 North 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

408 North 1st Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

parking
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
Great opportunity to rent an Arcadia home with driveway parking! Stove will be installed. Convenient location for Arcadia shopping, restaurants and freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 N 1st Avenue have any available units?
408 N 1st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 408 N 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
408 N 1st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 N 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 408 N 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 408 N 1st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 408 N 1st Avenue offers parking.
Does 408 N 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 N 1st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 N 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 408 N 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 408 N 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 408 N 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 408 N 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 N 1st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 N 1st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 N 1st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
