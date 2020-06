39 Fano Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

FOR SHOWING OR MORE INFORMATION CALL MATT AT 909-938-1420.

NEW INTERIOR PAINT.

BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS 1702 SQUARE FEET TOWN HOME IN FAMOUS ARCADIA SCHOOL DISTRICT. 3 BEDROOMS & A DEN WHICH COULD BE USED AS AN OFFICE AS WELL PLUS 2 AND 1/2 BATHS. PRIVATE PATIO. QUITE SMALL COMPLEX HAS 3 UNITS ONLY. SEPARATE FAMILY AND DINING ROOM WITH A DOUBLE SIDED FIREPLACE. KITCHEN HAS RECESS LIGHTING, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, TILE FLOORING, PLENTY OF

CABINETS,DISHWASHER,MICROWAVE, STOVE AND WATER FILTER SYSTEM. CROWN MOLDING THROUGHOUT. ALL BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS. SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE HAS A WALKING CLOSET, LARGE BATHROOM WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, DOUBLE SINK, TILE FLOORING, JETTED BATHTUB AND STANDING SHOWER. THE OTHER 2 BEDROOMS COME WITH A JACK & JILL FULL BATH WITH TILE FLOORING AND GRANITE COUNTER TOP. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH STORAGE CABINETS & DIRECT ACCESS TO THE HOUSE. LAUNDRY HOOK UPS IN THE GARAGE. NEAR WEST FILLED SHOPPING MALL ,PASADENA COLLEGE, FAMOUS SANTA ANITA HORSE RACE TRACK, GOLF COURSE, SANTA ANITA PARK, LIBRARY, HOSPITAL, BOTANICAL GARDENS, BANKS, GAS STATION, GOLD LINE TRAIN AND EASY ACCESS TO 210 FREEWAY.