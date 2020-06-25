All apartments in Arcadia
33 Alice Street

Location

33 Alice Street, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This property is the back unit (#B) of the gated two units townhouse in a very convenient location. Walking distance to Arcadia High School, First Avenue Middle School, Library and Santa Anita Park and Golf Course. Main floor has large Living Room with fireplace, Powder Room, comfortable open Dinning area with sliding door to the yard, direct access from kitchen to the 2-car garage. Granite counter-tops are in the Kitchen and Bathrooms. All the three bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. There is a large open area on the 2nd floor can be used as Family Room or Office. Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Two good size bedrooms with Jack & Jill bathroom in between. Washer/Dryer hook up is inside Garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Alice Street have any available units?
33 Alice Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 33 Alice Street have?
Some of 33 Alice Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Alice Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 Alice Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Alice Street pet-friendly?
No, 33 Alice Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 33 Alice Street offer parking?
Yes, 33 Alice Street offers parking.
Does 33 Alice Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Alice Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Alice Street have a pool?
No, 33 Alice Street does not have a pool.
Does 33 Alice Street have accessible units?
No, 33 Alice Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Alice Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Alice Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Alice Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Alice Street does not have units with air conditioning.
