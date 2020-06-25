33 Alice Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This property is the back unit (#B) of the gated two units townhouse in a very convenient location. Walking distance to Arcadia High School, First Avenue Middle School, Library and Santa Anita Park and Golf Course. Main floor has large Living Room with fireplace, Powder Room, comfortable open Dinning area with sliding door to the yard, direct access from kitchen to the 2-car garage. Granite counter-tops are in the Kitchen and Bathrooms. All the three bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. There is a large open area on the 2nd floor can be used as Family Room or Office. Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Two good size bedrooms with Jack & Jill bathroom in between. Washer/Dryer hook up is inside Garage.